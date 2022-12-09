Miami Heat Send Rookie Nikola Jovic To G League

Jovic is set to make another appearance with affiliate in Sioux Falls

The Miami Heat have said they plan on being patient with rookie Nikola Jovic.

That could be the reason the Heat are sending him for another stint with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is averaging 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11 appearances. Because of injuries, Jovic has made six starts in his young career.

With the Heat getting healthy because Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are back in the lineup this season, they have more bodies available. This means Jovic can gain more experience playing in the minor-league setting.

“He’s a young player, but he has some pro experience even though it’s a different league overseas," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently. "He picks up things quickly and he also has pride in what he does. He wants to do it right. He wants to be reliable for his team."

The Heat returns to action Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

