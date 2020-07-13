Miami Heat facing sense of urgency with quick turnaround from training camp to playoffs

A few days ago, the Miami Heat held their first full practice in nearly four months.

In nine days, they will play a scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings. A little more than a week later, it's the opener for the restart to the NBA season versus the Denver Nuggets.

Then the playoffs start in two weeks.

In a short time period, the Heat go from training camp to postseason atmosphere.

"It's definitely a unique situation," forward Duncan Robinson said. "If anything, it just heightens the sense of urgency. Practices have been really competitive. Guys have been going hard. We definitely understand what's at stake. I feel like the coaches have done a really good job of making sure everything is competitive and we're getting up and down [the court] but also kind of easing our way into it. We have taken all this time off. You've got to be able to walk the line between the two."

The window is so small the Heat coaching staff has already started breaking down potential first-round opponents. The Heat will likely finish anywhere from No. 3-6 in the Eastern Conference, meaning they could face the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers or Philadelphia 76ers.

"We had already been doing a lot of [playoff scouting]," Spoelstra said. "The last several weeks, we've had a lot of time on our hands. Our staff was able to watch film at home. Here, we have a lot of extra time as well. We'll be able to continue to dive into those scenarios. It looks pretty clear two or three."

