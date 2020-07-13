InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat facing sense of urgency with quick turnaround from training camp to playoffs

Shandel Richardson

A few days ago, the Miami Heat held their first full practice in nearly four months.

In nine days, they will play a scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings. A little more than a week later, it's the opener for the restart to the NBA season versus the Denver Nuggets.

Then the playoffs start in two weeks.

In a short time period, the Heat go from training camp to postseason atmosphere.

"It's definitely a unique situation," forward Duncan Robinson said. "If anything, it just heightens the sense of urgency. Practices have been really competitive. Guys have been going hard. We definitely understand what's at stake. I feel like the coaches have done a really good job of making sure everything is competitive and we're getting up and down [the court] but also kind of easing our way into it. We have taken all this time off. You've got to be able to walk the line between the two."

The window is so small the Heat coaching staff has already started breaking down potential first-round opponents. The Heat will likely finish anywhere from No. 3-6 in the Eastern Conference, meaning they could face the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers or Philadelphia 76ers.

"We had already been doing a lot of [playoff scouting]," Spoelstra said. "The last several weeks, we've had a lot of time on our hands. Our staff was able to watch film at home. Here, we have a lot of extra time as well. We'll be able to continue to dive into those scenarios. It looks pretty clear two or three."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mental adjustment will test Heat's Jae Crowder the most in NBA `bubble'

Finding a daily routine among the biggest challenges for the Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder

Shandel Richardson

Three days into NBA restart, Miami Heat are looking `100 percent'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Meyers Leonard, Tyler Herro and Kyle Alexander are fully healthy

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder will wear social justice messages on their jerseys

Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder show their support for fighting social justice issues with messages on their jerseys

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Andre Iguodala has no complaints about NBA `bubble' life

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala adjusting to the new normal

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat hope to be running smoothly by the time the postseason begins

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is expecting the team to shake off the rust of the layoff by the start of playoffs

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo among the absences for first practice in Orlando

Miami Heat return to practice without Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn

Shandel Richardson

`Bubble' life already a challenge for Heat and players around NBA

The "new NBA" will be an adjustment for players and coaches

Shandel Richardson

Where the Heat's Jimmy Butler ranks among the top players in Orlando

Miami Heat is one of the top 25 players competing in the NBA "bubble" in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat organization deserves more credit for post-LeBron James success

The Miami Heat have recovered better than the Cleveland Cavaliers in life after LeBron James

Shandel Richardson

A look back at LeBron James' top moments with the Miami Heat

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of LeBron James deciding to join the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson