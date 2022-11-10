Skip to main content

Miami Heat Set To Face A Charlotte Hornets Team Still Reeling From Miles Bridges Situation

Bridges was once again in the news this week after video emerges of his ex trying to break in his home

The Charlotte Hornets have tried to distance themselves from the Miles Bridges since the season began. 

Each week, it is becoming harder because Bridges remains in the news while the team is trying overcome a slow start. The Hornets enter with a 3-7 record for tonight's game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. 

While the Hornets are focused solely on the season, the they are surrounded by the cloud of Bridges. He filed a restraining order against his ex on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Then video was released of Miles' ex attempting to break into his home. TMZ reported the ex left with their children and dog. 

The incident stems from Bridges, who was the Hornets leading scorer last year, being charged with felony domestic abuse in June. Bridges pleaded no contest to the charges last week but has been away from the team since the original charges were filed. 

The struggling Heat (4-7) instead will face the short-staffed Hornets, who are without LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward because of injuries. 

