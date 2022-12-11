Miami Heat Sign Orlando Robinson To Two-Way Contract

Dru Smith was in the Miami Heat starting lineup last Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Three days after, he is looking for a new NBA home.

Smith was waived Sunday so the Heat could make room for Orlando Robinson, who signed on a two-way contract. In November, it was the exact opposite when Robinson was waived and Smith was signed.

In his start against the Clippers, Smith had two points on 1 of 5 shooting in 22 minutes. He also had three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Robinson has spent some time with the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls.

The Heat are coming off a 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Miami. It came just two days after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat return to action Monday against the Indiana Pacers. The game starts a four-game road trip that includes stops in Oklahoma City, Houston and San Antonio.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Saturday's loss to Spurs. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra explains the final possession against Spurs CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat to need to find a better level. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com