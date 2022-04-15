Miami Heat Have No Concerns About The Doubters

At times this season, the Miami Heat have been disrespected by the national media because they lack a true superstar.

It has led to them being one of the most unimpressive No. 1 seeds in the playoffs. Still, the Heat refuse to pay attention to the noise. Here's what they've said about them not being a serious contender to the NBA title:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “In terms of where there’s motivation because people are counting us out or not giving us a due respect, each person can translate that on their own. I think that the more powerful motivation is what we’re trying to play for and compete for. It’s the hardest thing you can attempt to do in a team sport, is to be able to complete for a title.”

Heat forward Udonis Haslem: “Whatever floats their boat. Whatever they want to talk about, whatever makes headlines, I’m fine with it. We come in here every day, we put our hardhats on, we grab our lunch pails, and we go to work. And we see the results. It might not be the sexiest. We ain’t got nobody out here scoring 85 points in one game. We ain’t got none of that. But we’re winning basketball games collectively as a unit and as a team.”

