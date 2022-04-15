Skip to main content

Miami Heat Have No Concerns About The Doubters

Heat remain confident despite the naysayers

At times this season, the Miami Heat have been disrespected by the national media because they lack a true superstar. 

It has led to them being one of the most unimpressive No. 1 seeds in the playoffs. Still, the Heat refuse to pay attention to the noise. Here's what they've said about them not being a serious contender to the NBA title:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “In terms of where there’s motivation because people are counting us out or not giving us a due respect, each person can translate that on their own. I think that the more powerful motivation is what we’re trying to play for and compete for. It’s the hardest thing you can attempt to do in a team sport, is to be able to complete for a title.”

Heat forward Udonis Haslem: “Whatever floats their boat. Whatever they want to talk about, whatever makes headlines, I’m fine with it. We come in here every day, we put our hardhats on, we grab our lunch pails, and we go to work. And we see the results. It might not be the sexiest. We ain’t got nobody out here scoring 85 points in one game. We ain’t got none of that. But we’re winning basketball games collectively as a unit and as a team.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo away from team because of protocols. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bam Adebayo pokes fun at Tyler Herro's lack of rhythm. CLICK HERE

Heat already scouting potential first-round opponents. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

MIAMI HEAT CITY JERSEY BOBBLEHEADS
News

Company Releases Heat City Jimmy Butler And Kyle Lowry Bobbleheads

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18014710_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says Winning Championship Is Goal

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Explains Altercation With Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra

By Jayden ArmantApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17925717_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Could Be A Difference-Maker In Playoffs

By Shandel RichardsonApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18047834_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Jimmy Butler May Be Headed To A New City If This Season Doesn’t End With Title

By Corey HolmesApr 13, 2022
USATSI_18041556_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Dodged The LeBron James Coaching Curse

By Jayden ArmantApr 12, 2022
USATSI_17955552_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo States His Case For Defensive Player Of The Year

By Jayden ArmantApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18015642_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reveals He Was Almost Traded For Jimmy Butler

By Shandel RichardsonApr 11, 2022