Miami Heat Shake Off Sluggish Second Quarter To Take Game 1 From The Series

Miami Heat take a 1-0 lead against the Sixers in second-round series

At times, the Philadelphia 76ers looked ready to steal a game despite playing without their top player.

In the end, the Miami Heat's depth was just too overwhelming. The Heat had five players score in double-figures in a 106-92 victory to capture a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Heat were led by Tyler Herro's 25 points. while also receiving 24 from Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler's 15.

Both teams were missing key players. The Heat were without guard Kyle Lowry, who missed a third straight because of a hamstring injury. The Sixers were minus All-Star center Joel Embiid, the league's regular season leading scorer, due to a broken orbital bone.

Things were going according to plan when the Heat built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. At one point, Herro scored 10 straight points over the course of the first and second quarter.

The Sixers, behind Tobias Harris, outscored the Heat by nine in the second quarter to take a one-point into halftime. The Sixers by many as five before the Heat took control with a strong finish to the third and quick start in the quarter.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Miami.

