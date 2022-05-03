Skip to main content

Miami Heat Shake Off Sluggish Second Quarter To Take Game 1 From The Series

Miami Heat take a 1-0 lead against the Sixers in second-round series

At times, the Philadelphia 76ers looked ready to steal a game despite playing without their top player. 

In the end, the Miami Heat's depth was just too overwhelming. The Heat had five players score in double-figures in a 106-92 victory to capture a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

The Heat were led by Tyler Herro's 25 points. while also receiving 24 from Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler's 15. 

Both teams were missing key players. The Heat were without guard Kyle Lowry, who missed a third straight because of a hamstring injury. The Sixers were minus All-Star center Joel Embiid, the league's regular season leading scorer, due to a broken orbital bone. 

Things were going according to plan when the Heat built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. At one point, Herro scored 10 straight points over the course of the first and second quarter. 

The Sixers, behind Tobias Harris, outscored the Heat by nine in the second quarter to take a one-point into halftime. The Sixers by many as five before the Heat took control with a strong finish to the third and quick start in the quarter.  

Game 2 is Wednesday in Miami. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Game 1 preview between Sixers and Heat. CLICK HERE

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo reacts to young Heat fan trashing the Suns. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18170897_168389536_lowres
News

How Pat Riley Inspired Doc Rivers To Get Into Coaching

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18141698_168389536_lowres
News

Former President Donald Trump Goes After LeBron James Over Transgender Athletes

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
oladipo
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Has Plans Of Releasing Another Music Album This Summer

By Jayden Armant6 hours ago
USATSI_18139980_168389536_lowres
News

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Throws Shade At Former Heat Center Hassan Whiteside

By Shandel Richardson6 hours ago
USATSI_17884342_168389536_lowres
News

Season Full Of Injuries Has Prepared The Miami Heat For Playing Without Kyle Lowry

By Khristian Davis7 hours ago
USATSI_18147267_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Have To Avoid Outside Noise The First Two Games Against Sixers

By Shandel Richardson10 hours ago
USATSI_18169855_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 1 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson15 hours ago
USATSI_18154167_168389536_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Could Be Sixers' X-Factor In Joel Embiid's Absence

By Corey HolmesMay 1, 2022