Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

The Heat play at the Sixers Friday in Game 3 of Eastern Conference semifinals

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat -3

According to Covers.com: Heat -1



VITALS: The Heat and 76ers met four times this regular season with the teams splitting the series, 2-2. The Heat are 67-64 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-41 in road games. Additionally, the Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the 12th time in franchise history, including the seventh occasion in their last nine postseason appearances. It marks the first time in team history Miami will face Philadelphia in the semifinals, but they have faced each other in the First Round on two occasions, a 4-1 Heat win in 2011 and a 4-1 Sixers win in 2018..... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Max Strus (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (calf) are questionable. For the Sixers, Joel Embiid (eye fracture) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

SIXERS

F Danny Green

F Tobias Harris

C DeAndre Jordan

G Tyrese Maxey

G James Harden

QUOTABLE

Jimmy Butler on defending James Harden: “We have done a great job keeping him off the line, first of all, and making every shot tough on him. He is a superstar. He is going to make tough shots, but you can’t hang your head when he does. He has been putting the ball in the basket for a really long time. Maxey has been doing it at a really high level getting to the cup, making threes and getting to the free throw line, so we have to be better on that and see if we can get two in Philadelphia.”

Here's the prediction Friday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Heat. Moses' record during the postseason is 5-2.

