Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 5 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

The Heat and Sixers meet in the pivotal Game 5. The series is tied at 2

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: TNT

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat -3

According to Covers.com: Heat -4



VITALS: The Heat and 76ers met four times this regular season with the teams splitting the series, 2-2. The Heat are 67-64 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-41 in road games. Additionally, the Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the 12th time in franchise history, including the seventh occasion in their last nine postseason appearances. It marks the first time in team history Miami will face Philadelphia in the semifinals, but they have faced each other in the First Round on two occasions, a 4-1 Heat win in 2011 and a 4-1 Sixers win in 2018..... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Max Strus (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (calf) are questionable. For the Sixers, Joel Embiid (thumb sprain) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

SIXERS

F Danny Green

F Tobias Harris

C DeAndre Jordan

G Tyrese Maxey

G James Harden

QUOTABLE

Kyle Lowry after missing four straight games: "I just got to find a rhythm," Lowry said. "I didn't expect to be amazing. I didn't expect to have zero points, but just try to get a feel for the game, especially in this hostile situation. They did a good job. We've got to bounce back and continue to get ready for the next game."

Here's the prediction Tuesday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Heat. Moses' record during the postseason is 7-2.

