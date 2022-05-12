Skip to main content

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 6 Prediction For Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

The Heat can close out the series Thursday in Philadelphia

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat +2
According to Covers.com: Heat +2

VITALS: The Heat and 76ers met four times this regular season with the teams splitting the series, 2-2. The Heat are 67-64 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-41 in road games. Additionally, the Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the 12th time in franchise history, including the seventh occasion in their last nine postseason appearances. It marks the first time in team history Miami will face Philadelphia in the semifinals, but they have faced each other in the First Round on two occasions, a 4-1 Heat win in 2011 and a 4-1 Sixers win in 2018..... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), is out. For the Sixers, Joel Embiid (thumb sprain) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

SIXERS

F Danny Green

F Tobias Harris

C DeAndre Jordan

G Tyrese Maxey

G James Harden

QUOTABLE

Sixers center Joel Embiid on stopping Heat forward Jimmy Butler: “We have to pressure. We haven’t done a good job on him. We just have to make him more [pressured] for whatever’s he’s getting. We have to have that same mentality playing against them, and especially him.”

Here's the prediction Tuesday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Sixers. Moses' record during the postseason is 7-3.

