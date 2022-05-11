Skip to main content

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Game 5 Victory Against the Sixers

The Heat now lead the series 3-2 and can and can close it out Thursday in Philadelphia

The Miami Heat are back in the series. They took a couple of punches in Game 3 and 4 but they are back in the fight. 

Here's some of the major takeaways from Game 5:

-The fastbreak points. Although Miami had 19 fastbreak points in Game 4, they only had six in Game 3. On Tuesday, they had 15. During the regular season, they averaged 10.9 fastbreak points so this was refreshing to see.

-They limited Joel Embiid and James Harden. In the Games 3 and 4, Embiid averaged 21 points while Harden averaged 24. During Game 5, Embiid scored just 17 points while Harden had 14. The two superstars had the ball in their hands alot during Game 5 but the defense made it impossible to score their usual.

-Rebounding. The Heat averaged 34.5 rebounds in Games 3 and 4. In Game 5, they collected 46 rebounds. 

If they can keep that same energy going into Game 6 on Thursday, they'll more than likely be headed to the Eastern Conference Finals.

