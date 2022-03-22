Sixers Loss An Eye-Opener For The Miami Heat

Heat fall in Philadelphia despite no James Harden or Joel Embiid

The Miami Heat still hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

But Monday's 113-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road definitely served as an eye-opener. The Heat lost despite the 76ers playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden.

And it happened just three weeks after they defeated the Sixers easily in Miami.

“I’m going to chalk this up as an anomaly,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the disappointing loss. “But hopefully it caught our attention, as well.”

Tyrese Maxey, who picked up for Harden and Embiid, led the Sixers with a game-high 28 points.

“Maxey played great,” Spoelstra said. “He was getting to his right hand all night long. Regardless of what we were doing or whatever the scheme was or whoever was on him, he was getting to his right and getting to where he wanted to go.”

The Heat still are ahead of the Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks by 2.5 games with only 10 games remaining. With a big matchup coming Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena, the Heat hope to put the tough loss in the rearview.

“It happens,” guard Kyle Lowry said. “You still just got to stay even keel. It is what it is.”

