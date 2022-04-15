Skip to main content

Analyst Picks The Miami Heat To Win The NBA Finals

Skip Bayless says the Heat will win the title

The NBA playoffs will begin tomorrow, which means analysts will start making their picks for the postseason. 

NBA analyst Skip Bayless gave his Finals matchup on Fox Sports' Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Bayless picked the Miami Heat over the Memphis Grizzlies. He said that the experience of each team factors into his ultimate decision between the two. Bayless has a point on that.

"Give me Memphis in the West and the Heat in the East,” Bayless said. “I’ll just say on just sheer experience, just on the Pat Riley factor, I will take the Heat over the Grizzlies in the Finals. The Grizzlies are going to get back to several Finals, but right now I’ll go Heat because I think they are perfectly positioned atop the East to win it all."

Under Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra, the Heat have been to the Finals six times, winning three championships. Their latest trip was two seasons ago when they lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers, so they have Finals experience. The Heat also have the veteran presence of Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, and Udonis Haslem. All have won at least one NBA championship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Grizzlies are a very young group, with their oldest player being center Steven Adams (age 28). They have very little postseason experience, as none of the team’s members have been to the Finals. 

The top-seeded Heat are set to play the No. 8 seed, either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Atlanta Hawks, on Sunday.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

USATSI_18059602_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Have No Concerns About The Doubters

By Shandel Richardson34 minutes ago
MIAMI HEAT CITY JERSEY BOBBLEHEADS
News

Company Releases Heat City Jimmy Butler And Kyle Lowry Bobbleheads

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_18014710_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says Winning Championship Is Goal

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Explains Altercation With Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra

By Jayden ArmantApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17925717_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Could Be A Difference-Maker In Playoffs

By Shandel RichardsonApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18047834_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Jimmy Butler May Be Headed To A New City If This Season Doesn’t End With Title

By Corey HolmesApr 13, 2022
USATSI_18041556_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Dodged The LeBron James Coaching Curse

By Jayden ArmantApr 12, 2022
USATSI_17955552_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo States His Case For Defensive Player Of The Year

By Jayden ArmantApr 11, 2022