Miami Heat See Multiple Starting Lineups as an Advantage

The Miami Heat have used six different starting lineups in seven games this season

The Miami Heat have plenty options when it comes to the starting lineup.

They have used six different lineups in seven games but refuse to view it as a problem. Actually, it's more of a bonus.

“You just have to try and figure it out going forward," forward Andre Iguodala said. "Just put our best foot forward. Practice and more film, more experience on the court. We’re accustomed to the lineup changes. You might get comfortable with a certain group, but it’s the NBA. You have to be ready for whatever. Adjustments are made every game. Matchups change every game. You never know. You have to be ready for the unexpected and be ready to go out there and do our job.”

Center Bam Adebayo has been the only player to start every game. The Heat entered the season anticipating there would be several lineup possiblities.

“This is a unique year, guys will be in and out of the lineup all year," forward Duncan Robinson said. "We expect things to change. It could be completely different going forward, who knows. We are going to have to develop a certain level of consistency regardless of who is in or out of the lineup.”

Forward Jimmy Butler said he is fine with the constant switching long as players give maximum effort.

“I think that anyone that you put out there, they have to compete hard and do what they’re asked to do," Butler said. "You can put

anyone out there, we still have to box out and chase and get the ball and guard. But I don’t think that any lineup that he’s put out there yet has done that yet.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com