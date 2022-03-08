Now At Full Strength, Miami Heat Could Reach Another Level

The return of Victor Oladipo makes the Miami Heat even more dynamic

The Miami Heat were already having a banner season before Monday night.

Things may have just gotten brighter after the return of guard Victor Oladipo. He scored 11 points the victory against the Houston Rockets at FTX Arena. It is the closest the Heat have been to full strength this season.

“Look, we’re trying to do one of the toughest things there is in this sport," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. " ... You need everybody. That’s for amateurs, people talking about how you have too much talent. You have too many decisions to make. Yeah, good. I’ve been on the other side where you don’t have a realistic chance to do something special and that’s a whole lot more frustrating. The guys understand the opportunity with this group. It’s not all going to be perfect. Everyone is not always going to be happy, but we have a really mature group in this locker room. They understand the big picture. We’re going to need everybody.”

The return of Oladipo makes the Heat even more dynamic. They already have All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, top reserve Tyler Herro and the experienced Kyle Lowry at point guard.

Now, they add Oladipo, a former All-Star and one-time Top 20 player.

"I was with Vic when he was hurt in Houston," forward P.J. Tucker said. "So to get his first game back against Houston, just to see him out there is crazy. It’s unbelievable. It’s cool. Just the energy from everybody. That’s one of the beauties of our team is that we have different people on different nights leading us in scoring, rebounding, steals. Every category. Everybody is stepping up, taking charges, playing together. It’s just the unity in our team.”

