Miami Heat Would Get a Player With Winning Pedigree if They Select Theo Maledon

Theo Madelon has been playing professional basketball in France since the 2017-18 season.

He's also won a pair of league championships.

Those are the two main factors why he thinks he can have make the adjustment to the NBA level. Madelon is among the players who the Miami Heat have interest in at the No. 20 spot in next week's draft.

“I think I can bring some winning experience,” Maledon said. “I’ve been a part of a great, winning franchise in France as well. Last year we won two titles. I’ve been winning the national championship titles … Winning is something that I can bring.”

The 6-foot-5 Madelon, 19, averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 assists on 45 percent shooting for LDLC ASVEL of the EuroLeague. His production was limited because of a shoulder injury.

Still, he is on the radar of several NBA teams. With the possibility of Heat starter Goran Dragic returning for another season, Madelon could be brought along slowly and have a chance to learn from veterans. That makes the situation even more ideal.

“I’ve been playing pro for (three) years,” Maledon said. “I kink of know how it is to be a professional and how you have to handle yourself as a professional.”

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

