SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Would Get a Player With Winning Pedigree if They Select Theo Maledon

Shandel Richardson

Theo Madelon has been playing professional basketball in France since the 2017-18 season. 

He's also won a pair of league championships. 

Those are the two main factors why he thinks he can have make the adjustment to the NBA level. Madelon is among the players who the Miami Heat have interest in at the No. 20 spot in next week's draft. 

“I think I can bring some winning experience,” Maledon said. “I’ve been a part of a great, winning franchise in France as well. Last year we won two titles. I’ve been winning the national championship titles … Winning is something that I can bring.”

The 6-foot-5 Madelon, 19, averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 assists on 45 percent shooting for LDLC ASVEL of the EuroLeague. His production was limited because of a shoulder injury. 

Still, he is on the radar of several NBA teams. With the possibility of Heat starter Goran Dragic returning for another season, Madelon could be brought along slowly and have a chance to learn from veterans. That makes the situation even more ideal. 

“I’ve been playing pro for (three) years,” Maledon said. “I kink of know how it is to be a professional and how you have to handle yourself as a professional.”

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure. 

 TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Potential Miami Heat Draft Choice Tre Jones Feels Ready to Make NBA Adjustment

Former Duke point guard Tre Jones learned the NBA ropes while tagging along with his older brother Tyus, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Gearing Up For Busy Few Weeks Before Season Starts

Miami Heat will have to deal with draft and free agency in the next couple weeks

Shandel Richardson

Former Duke Star Vernon Carey Jr. on the Miami Heat's Draft Radar

The Miami Heat recently worked out Vernon Carey Jr., the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Will Make Quick Turnaround After Players Agree to Dec. 22 Start

The NBA will play a 72-game season starting Dec. 22

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala Grabbing Opinions From Around the League About December Start to NBA Season

Andre Iguodala, the vice president of the NBAPA, is getting input from players about possibility of starting the season next month

Shandel Richardson

Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominating the Miami Heat's Offseason

The Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation will likely follow the Miami Heat until the season starts

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Focused on Expanding His Game

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo could see more play on the perimeter next season

Shandel Richardson

The next step for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley excited about the development of rookie guard Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade Weighs in on LeBron-Jordan Debate

Dwyane Wade says fans should appreciate the greatness of LeBron James and Michael Jordan instead of constantly comparing them

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson