Miami Heat Thinking About More Than Just Rest With NBA All-Star Break Approaching

Heat want to use next two weeks to position themselves better for second half of season

Last year the Miami Heat could somewhat relax the days leading up to the NBA All-Star break.

They could breathe a little easier because they were among the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference. This year, it's a bit different.

The Heat are fighting to improve their seedings, so they can enter the break with better positioning for the remainder of the season. That's why this 11-game stretch that begins tonight against the Boston Celtics is so important.

They want to grab many wins as possible so they don't have to play catch-up in March and April.

"These are the wins where everybody is getting close to the All-Star break," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "You have a lot of guys in the league that got fatigue on their mind. They're ready for that week off. For us, it's game by game. I feel like our locker room is built different. Everybody wants to go through before All-Star [break] and get all of these wins and just put us in a good position to start the second half of the season."

