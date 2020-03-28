InsideTheHeat
Has the 3-point line been most key for the Miami Heat?

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has often talked of how defense is essential to team success.

That may be the case, but the Heat are possibly benefiting the most from a different category this season. While teams are in the middle of a 30-day suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak, Miami is one of the many that are surging due to its play from the 3-point line. According to SI.com's Luka Vasic, the Heat's most important statistic is their effectiveness from the arc and part of the reason they hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Forward Duncan Robinson is third in the NBA with 243 3-pointers, which is the franchise's single-season record. He also holds the league's record for most by an undrafted player. Robinson, in his second season, was bypassed in 2018 after being a reserve at Michigan his senior season. He has since developed into one of the game's top shooters, earning an invite to the 3-point competition during All-Star Weekend last month in Chicago. Last year he made just 10 3-pointers while on a two-way contract.

Robinson hasn't been alone in the 3-point surplus. The Heat are shooting a league-best 38.3 percent from the arc, ahead of the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Portland Trailblazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Goran Dragic is shooting 37 percent, his best since the 2016-17 season. Kelly Olynyk is at a career-high 43 percent. In all, the Heat have seven players shooting at least 35 percent from 3-point range.

