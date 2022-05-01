Tobias Harris Could Be Sixers' X-Factor In Joel Embiid's Absence

A great opportunity awaits for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris.

Not only will he be taking on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but he will likely be matched up with the best player on the Miami Heat.

Harris and Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who were once teammates in Philadelphia, could be a key component in the series. Even without center Joel Embiid, who will miss at least the first two games because of an orbital fracture, Harris is still confident in himself and the Sixers.

“We just got to figure it out,” Harris said. “This has been a resilient group all year so nothing has changed in that regard. We’ll prepare the same way. And we’ll wait for the Big Fella to get to whatever he needs to get to.”

As for Harris and his matchup with Butler, he feels that he has a good understanding of the way Butler wants to play.

“Obviously his ability to impact the game with the basketball, without the basketball, he gets to the free throw line at a high rate, plays with a lot of energy,” Harris explained. “Obviously I’ve played with Jimmy so I’m familiar with his style of play as well.”

Coach Doc Rivers said recently that the 76ers may even put Harris on whoever is making the largest impact on the game at any given time. Rivers relies on Harris for his point of attack dependability.

“It really allows us to put Tobias on the best player,” Rivers said. “So he’ll do that a lot in this series whether it be Jimmy, Kyle Lowry or Bam, Tobias will probably guard all three at some point.”

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4