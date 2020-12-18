Miami Heat Will Showcase Young Players in Final Preseason Game

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says veteran players will not play much Friday against the Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will use the final preseason game against the Toronto Raptors Friday in Tampa as a showcase for the young players and those still trying to earn roster sports.

“Everybody is approaching it in different ways, depending on where you are,” Spoelstra said. “No, it will not be anywhere near a full dress rehearsal. Our last two practices were probably a better dress rehearsal than what you’ll see (tonight).”

The game will serve as opportunity for rookie Precious Achiuwa and second-year forward KZ Okpala to develop. It is also one last chance for Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and BJ Johnson to make their case for the final two two-way contract roster spots.

“I just take it one day at a time,” Strus said. “I don’t think the games mean as much as people make it out to be. I think it’s every day in practice, just making sure I’m do everything I can to compete and showcase everything I can do to help this team out.”

Spoelstra is still deciding if Andre Iguodala, Jimmy Butler or Goran Dragic will play. The coach did say that all three will not be active.

This is the Heat's first opportunity to face the Raptors since they agreed to play the season in Tampa because of Covid-19.

“I can’t even imagine it,” Spoelstra said. “I really don’t how that works with the families. It’s hard enough with an NBA season traveling. Your “home” is not really your home. The world is so much different. I think Toronto, the whole organization, has handled it remarkably well, making the best out of a really challenging and unfair situation.”

