Miami Heat At Toronto Raptors Preview

The Miami Heat play at the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Raptors -2.5

VITALS: The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this season. So far this season the teams have split the two games, 1-1, including a triple overtime contest in their most recent matchup on 1/29. The HEAT are 57-37 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 23-21 in road games. ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Jimmy Butler (ankle), P.J. Tucker (knee), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Max Strus

RAPTORS

F Scottie Barnes

F OG Anunoby

C Pascal Siakam

G Fred VanVleet

G Gary Trent Jr

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics: “We played about seven good minutes of basketball. The rest of it I would love to just put in a dumpster truck. It was just uncharacteristic for us. But we've been through a bunch of stuff in the last 72 hours."

