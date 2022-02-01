Miami Heat At Toronto Raptors Preview
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Raptors -2.5
VITALS: The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this season. So far this season the teams have split the two games, 1-1, including a triple overtime contest in their most recent matchup on 1/29. The HEAT are 57-37 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 23-21 in road games. ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Jimmy Butler (ankle), P.J. Tucker (knee), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo are out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Gabe Vincent
G Duncan Robinson
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Max Strus
RAPTORS
F Scottie Barnes
F OG Anunoby
C Pascal Siakam
G Fred VanVleet
G Gary Trent Jr
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics: “We played about seven good minutes of basketball. The rest of it I would love to just put in a dumpster truck. It was just uncharacteristic for us. But we've been through a bunch of stuff in the last 72 hours."
