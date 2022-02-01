Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat At Toronto Raptors Preview

The Miami Heat play at the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Raptors -2.5

VITALS: The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this season. So far this season the teams have split the two games, 1-1, including a triple overtime contest in their most recent matchup on 1/29. The HEAT are 57-37 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 23-21 in road games. ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Jimmy Butler (ankle), P.J. Tucker (knee), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Max Strus

RAPTORS

F Scottie Barnes

F OG Anunoby

C Pascal Siakam

G Fred VanVleet

G Gary Trent Jr

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics: “We played about seven good minutes of basketball. The rest of it I would love to just put in a dumpster truck. It was just uncharacteristic for us. But we've been through a bunch of stuff in the last 72 hours."

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

