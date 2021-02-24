Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat Preview

After winning four of seven on their West Coast road trip, the Miami Heat return home Wednesday to face the Toronto Raptors

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Raptors meet for their third matchup in the first half of the season. So far, the teams have split the series ... Jimmy Butler has recorded four triple-doubles this season, already tying for the most during a single-season in team history ... Forward Kelly Olynyk is just five assists short from his 1,000th for his career ...The Heat have used 16 different starting lineups this season. Fourteen of the 17 players have started at least one game ... as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game ... Guards Goran Dragic (ankle) and Tyler Herro (hip) are listed as questionable. Forward Chris Silva (hip) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder) are out ... For the Raptors, guard Kyle Lowry (thumb) is questionable.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

RAPTORS

G Norman Powell

G Norman VanVleet

C Pascal Siakam

F Deandre Bembrey

F OG Anunoby

QUOTABLE

Oklahoma Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on Monday's loss to the Heat: ''I give them a lot of credit. They came out of halftime really focused and we had to earn everything on both ends of the floor in the second half,'' . ''They just outplayed us. . We definitely enjoy competing against a team like them, because we learn a lot about ourselves. They just outlasted us.''

