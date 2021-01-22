Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors Preview

The Miami Heat are going for their third straight win when they play the Toronto Raptors Friday night

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2

Vitals: Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who is on his a two-way contract, is set to make his fourth start of the season. Last year Vincent spent most of the year playing in the G League ... The Heat and Raptors meet for the second of three matchups in the first half of the regular season after just playing against each other on Wednesday. Miami won 111-102 ... Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley are out for the Heat because of COVID-19. Center Meyers Leonard (shoulder) will also not play. Forward Chris Silva (hip) and guard Tyler Herro (neck) are questionable ... The Raptors are concluding a five-game homestand. After Friday, they hit the road for 11 of the next 15 games.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Goran Dragic

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

RAPTORS

G Kyle Lowry

G Fred VanVleet

C Aron Baynes

F Pascal Siakam

F OG Anunoby

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kendrick Nunn on his recent play: “It’s the minutes. It’s the minutes for me,” Nunn said of this latest opportunity. “It’s getting in the game and getting in the flow of the game. Then, after that, I just be myself, getting into the flow of the game, getting into a rhythm and making winning plays.”

