Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Toronto Raptors Saturday at FTX Arena

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Raptors meet for the second of four matchups this season. Earlier this season Miami recorded a, 104-99, win on 1/17, and have now won three of the last four overall against Toronto. The Heat are 57-36 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-15 in home games and 23-21 in road games.... January is the month that Miami plays the most 2021 postseason teams, with 11 of their 15 games against teams that were in the 2021 playoffs ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

RAPTORS

F OG Anunoby 

F Pascal Siakam

C Precious Achiuwa

G Scottie Barnes

G Gary Trent Jr 

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's win against the Clippers: “Look, they are a tough team and you have to do things with intention. Certainly offensively, otherwise they can jam you up and make things tough and force you into the second half of the clock. I thought we did just a good job of sharing the ball, sharing the game and just making the right plays consistently. Then the guys were enjoying each other’s success during that.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

