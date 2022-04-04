A Special Night For Kyle Lowry in Toronto

The Miami Heat defeated the Raptors in Kyle Lowry's return

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry knew it was going to be an emotional night.

His return to Toronto on Sunday was everything he expected. The Heat won 114-109 but the night was all about Lowry playing against his former team.

"It's something I'm going to cherish for a long, long time," Lowry said. "I got the win, so that made it better. Even if I didn't win, it would have been a great night, a special night."

Lowry is considered among the greatest players in Raptors history. He helped lead the franchise to an NBA championship in 2019.

"It meant the world to me for the fans to show their appreciation, give me an ovation like that," Lowry said. "The first time is always special and you don't forget that."

On Sunday, Lowry finished with 16 points and 10 assists. Heat assistant Chris Quinn filled in for coach Erik Spoelstra, who missed the game because he was in the league's health and safety protocols.

"I'm surprised he was able to reel it back in and play so well," Quinn said of Lowry. "Obviously we needed him tonight as the quarterback of our team. What a cool night."

