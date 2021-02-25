Miami Heat Feel Like They Are Turning The Corner After Latest Victory

The Miami Heat got their fourth straight victory after defeating the Toronto Raptors Wednesday

The Miami Heat feel they have already taken enough lumps this season.

Now, it's time to dish out some punishment.

The Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-108 Wednesday to win their fourth consecutive game. It continued the momentum from winning four of seven on the recent West Coast road trip.

“We got our ass kicked enough," center Bam Adebayo said. "I feel like that was a part of it. Being on the road, it felt like the bubble, being in the hotel together. Going on road trips together, being able to be around each other rather than being home and not being able to see each other until we got to the gym. On the road, you get to actually hang out and have dinner in the hotel. It’s bringing back that brotherhood feel.”

The Heat have won eight of their last 11 games. Forward Jimmy Butler finished with 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while Adebayo had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

"Hopefully we keep playing like this, we keep winning like this," Butler said. "In the end, winning is all that matters.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said finally playing as a full unit has helped. They've dealt with injuries and COVID-19 issues throughout the season.

“You never feel like you have arrived," Spoelstra said. "We just have to keep on grinding and working. We feel like we are getting healthier and we have made some progress. We just have to keep on committing to getting better.”

