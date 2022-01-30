Jimmy Butler's Triple-Double Not Enough In Miami Heat's Loss To The Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat fall in three overtimes to the Raptors

The Miami Heat finally appeared to look out of gas.

The Heat fell 124-120 to the Toronto Raptors in three overtimes Saturday at FTX Arena. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 37 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Still, the Heat felt they gained from losing.

“Overall, I just think that these kind of experiences, even through the emotion and frustration, all of that," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I think you get better in these kind of games. There is just so much context and emotion.”

For the Heat, it was just their third loss in 11 games. The Heat had played four games in the past five days.

“We’re just in a different time right now," Spoelstra said. "We appreciate just the opportunity to continue our business. We’ve had these amazing nights. We just want to keep it going. We will just figure it out once we get out on the road. It feels like we just got back, and then we are out again. We’ll recalibrate when we get back together on Monday and figure out what the plan will be.”

