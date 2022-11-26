Atlanta Hawks Guard Trae Young Faces The Miami Heat For The First Time Since Last Year's Playoff Struggles

Young had no impact in last year's first-round loss to the Heat

The Miami Heat Will Face-Off Against Trae Young Again

When Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young steps on the court Sunday against the Miami Heat, it will conjure bad memories.

Last year Young had one of the worst playoff series for a superstar player when he was shut down by the Heat in the first round. The Hawks lost in five games, with most of the blame being placed on Young.

Young, who averaged 28.4 points, 9.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds, was held in check. In the five playoff games, he averaged just 15.4 points, five rebounds and six assists. He shot 31.9 percent from the field, including 18.4 percent from three-point range.

Young had more turnovers (31) than field goals (22). It was the first time in the 3-point era a player had fewer than 25 field goals and more than 30 turnovers in a single postseason.

Young gave props to Heat point guard Gabe Vincent, who started in place of Kyle Lowry. Vincent was tasked with guarding Young.

“Y’all better find a way to put Gabe Vincent up here too for real though,” Young tweeted.

Young is once again among the league's top scorers, averaging 28.6 points. He is coming off a 44-point performance Friday against the Houston Rockets.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat Twitter reaction from Friday's victory. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin delivers despite illness. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo has been Mr. Reliable of late. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.