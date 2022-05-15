Skip to main content

Trae Young Shows Respect To Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent

The Hawks star praised Vincent on Twitter.

The Miami Heat clinched a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA’s social media team posted a graphic of the team on Twitter to congratulate their advancement. The photo features Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry. Gabe Vincent, however, was not on this graphic.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young voiced his opinion on Vincent being excluded.

“Y’all better find a way to put Gabe Vincent up here too for real though,” Young tweeted.

Vincent responded to Young’s tweet, saying “Respect bro.”

The Heat’s social media team even chimed in, posting a photo with Vincent included in the graphic.

Young does have a point. The Heat are 6-0 in the postseason when Vincent is in the starting lineup. He is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the playoffs. In addition, Vincent brings a defensive presence that helps Miami hold off opposing stars.

Young most likely recalls Vincent’s success defending him in the first round of the playoffs. Vincent held the Hawks’ star player in check during their matchups against the Heat. With this defense, Young played some of the lowest basketball of his career, having more turnovers in the series than field goals made.

Young clearly respects the strides Vincent made for the Heat and stated that he should not be underappreciated.

The Heat will host Game 1 against the Bucks or Celtics on Tuesday.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

