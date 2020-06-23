InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Are there many options for Miami Heat during transaction window?

Shandel Richardson

It is likely the Miami Heat will remain quiet during the NBA's one-week transaction window that begins Tuesday at noon.

The reason the Heat aren't expected to be active is because they don't have an open roster spot. All 17 players are in South Florida and ready for the season restart next month in Orlando.

The Heat will almost certainly keep Udonis Haslem and rookie Chris Silva, who they signed to a three-year contract earlier this season. If they are willing to make a move, the logical player to cut is forward Solomon Hill. Hill has played only six games since being acquired in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in early February.

Former Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins is the biggest name on the free agent board. The Heat, who are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, have been linked with Cousins. Still, the move comes with risk.

Cousins was once considered among the league's top players before being sidelined with Achilles and ACL injuries in consecutive seasons. Many feel the setbacks are potentially career-threatening.

A healthy Cousins would be interesting but not sure if he is a difference-maker in the Heat's chances of making a deep postseason run. He hasn't looked like an All-Star since his last season in New Orleans in 2018 and struggled with the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. It is widely speculated he sits the remainder of the season in order to regain health.

