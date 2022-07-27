Miami Heat Turning Their Attention To John Collins?

Even though the Miami Heat’s chances of landing Kevin Durant are decreasing, they have not given up on capturing big-name talent.

According to NBATradeReport on Twitter, the Heat are pivoting from Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade pursuits and focusing their attention on acquiring Atlanta Hawks’ power forward John Collins.

Collins is signed to a five-year, $125 million contract but has recently been thrown into trade rumors. Nothing serious has surfaced.

Collins averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist, 0.6 steals, and one block last season. He shot 52 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three-point line. His career stats are similar as he averages 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist, 0.6 steals, and one block. He shoots 55 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line. He ran into numerous injuries near the end of last season but it has never been anything too serious.

Last season, the Hawks lost to the Heat in five games in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. In the series, Collins averaged nine points, four rebounds, one assist, 0.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks.

Adding Collins to the Heat’s roster will give them another scoring asset, as well as reliable 3-point shooting. However, it is undecided what the Heat will give up for him.

It is unlikely this trade will take place as he recently participated in a Drew League game with teammate Trae Young.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter