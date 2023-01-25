Miami Heat Twitter Account At It Again, This Time Trolling The Dallas Cowboys

The Heat Twitter account takes aim at the Dallas Cowboys' tweet after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in playoffs

The Miami Heat social media team threw a hilarious shot at the Dallas Cowboys.

After Tuesday's victory against the Boston Celtics, the Heat Twitter account mocked the Cowboys for their tweet summing the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last weekend.

The Cowboys used similar wording to explain their loss to the 49ers. The Heat have a championship rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks, who they have faced twice in the NBA Finals.

So they wasted no time trolling a recently eliminated Dallas sports team.

This was the Heat's second troll job in two weeks. After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, they went after Grayson Allen the Heat's account posted a photo of Victor Oladipo finishing a dunk. Allen was in the background.

The caption for the post read: "Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground."

The post was an attempt to take a jab at Allen, who earned a reputation for tripping players while in college at Duke.

Jayden Armant