Player(s)
Tyler Herro
Team(s)
Miami Heat, New York Knicks

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Looking To Finish Strong After Returning From Injury

The Heat's third-year guard is back in the fold

After missing four of the last five games, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro returned to action Friday.

He scored 25 points in the Heat’s 115-100 win against the New York Knicks. It was his 20th game with at least 20 point games off the bench, which leads the NBA.

Herro spoke about having the team together during the Heat’s trip to Madison Square Garden. Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, who are both dealing with injury, traveled to New York.

“You know it’s just good to have everyone back on this trip,” Herro said. “Markieff, Victor, you know really everyone was here. I think it’s the first time we really had our full team, so it was good to have everyone back. We got the win, everyone contributed, and it was good.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra talked about the impact of having Herro back in the lineup, and how that impacts the way the bench plays as a group.

“The bench was great,” Spoelstra said in the postgame interview. “The energy, those inspiring plays. They were picking up full court and moving the ball. It was great to see that unit back together. Guys were healthy and that gives us a really good boost.”

News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Looking To Finish Strong After Returning From Injury

By Jayden Armant
42 seconds ago
News

Miami Heat Counting On Balance Once The Rest Of The Season

By Shandel Richardson
1 hour ago
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Fined By The NBA

By Shandel Richardson
20 hours ago
News

LeBron James Reflects On 10-Year Anniversary Of Travyon Martin's Death

By Khristian Davis
23 hours ago
News

Miami Heat Moving Closer To Being Full Strength

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 25, 2022
News

Miami Heat At New York Knicks Preview

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 25, 2022
News

Former Miami Heat Guard Goran Dragic Looking Forward To Opportunity In Brooklyn

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 24, 2022
News

The Two Sides Of Happy Jimmy Butler Day

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 22, 2022