Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Expects To Be Ready For Saturday's Game Despite Back Spasms

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro missed the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss against the Philadelphia 76ers because of back spasms

Despite missing most of the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Herro was sidelined with back spasms but said the issue is minor.

"It's nothing major," Herro said. "It's just something I've been dealing with throughout the week. It tightened up on me throughout the game. It's nothing major, like I said. I'll be all right."

Herro had 17 points on 7 of 16 shooting with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. The setback dampened what was an impressive stretch during the Heat's shorthanded stretch. With several sidelined because of a COVID-19 outbreak, they played with just eight players in both losses to the Sixers.

With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn among the missing, Herro averaged 25.5. points, including a season-high 34 Tuesday, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

"Tyler was playing really well," Spoelstra said. "The previous game [against the Sixers] but also in the first half. He had spasms. He wasn't able to go back in the fourth but he was playing good basketball."

The experience also allowed Herro to play more point guard. The Heat have experimented with him at the position after he played shooting guard last season.

"Kind of just be myself and learn some things and be able to experience having the ball in my hands," Herro said. "We didn't have our full team but I feel like I did OK. We lost both games. There's always learning experiences. I'll be able to watch the film and learn from it."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com