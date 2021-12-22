Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Getting Back Into Swing of Things
    Publish date:

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Getting Back Into Swing of Things

    Tyler Herro bounces back after missing games because of injury
    Author:

    Tyler Herro bounces back after missing games because of injury

    After missing three games because of foot soreness, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said he is back into the flow. 

    That was evident when he scored 26 points in the Heat's victory against Indiana Pacers Tuesday at FTX Arena. 

    “Obviously, no one likes missing games, but there is a gift and a curse with it," Herro said. "Being able to get a couple of days of rest, and playing high minutes before the injury. So just being able to get a couple of days is always good. I’m obviously still young and we have a bunch of vets that would like some time off too. So it was good to get some days off, but it felt even better to get back out there with the guys, compete and get a win.”

    Herro, in his third season, said he is still developing as a player. 

    Read More

    “I’m just being myself," Herro said. "Being comfortable with my teammates and my coaches. Being able to be a little more vocal. I’m trying to get guys in their spots. Be a leader by action. My coaches and teammates, they put all their trust and faith into me to be able to be myself and go out there and play. Just continuing to take it one day at a time, trying to stay healthy and continue to get better.”

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17397548_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Getting Back Into Swing of Things

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17374940_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Finds a Way to Give Back to the Community

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17396991_168389536_lowres
    News

    Young Players Continue to Impress Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17000407_168389536_lowres
    News

    Adam Silver Says NBA Has No Intention of Postponing Season Because of Covid Spike

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17388061_168389536_lowres
    News

    Iman Shumpert Thinks LeBron James `Ruined' Basketball When He Joined the Heat

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17387088_168389536_lowres
    News

    Favorable Stretch Arrives at Right Time for Miami Heat

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17364883_168389536_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat Preview

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17257241_168389536_lowres
    News

    Bam Adebayo's Presence Provides a Boost on the Miami Heat's Road Trip

    Dec 17, 2021