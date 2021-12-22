Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Getting Back Into Swing of Things

After missing three games because of foot soreness, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said he is back into the flow.

That was evident when he scored 26 points in the Heat's victory against Indiana Pacers Tuesday at FTX Arena.

“Obviously, no one likes missing games, but there is a gift and a curse with it," Herro said. "Being able to get a couple of days of rest, and playing high minutes before the injury. So just being able to get a couple of days is always good. I’m obviously still young and we have a bunch of vets that would like some time off too. So it was good to get some days off, but it felt even better to get back out there with the guys, compete and get a win.”

Herro, in his third season, said he is still developing as a player.

“I’m just being myself," Herro said. "Being comfortable with my teammates and my coaches. Being able to be a little more vocal. I’m trying to get guys in their spots. Be a leader by action. My coaches and teammates, they put all their trust and faith into me to be able to be myself and go out there and play. Just continuing to take it one day at a time, trying to stay healthy and continue to get better.”

