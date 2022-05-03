Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Bounces Back After Mini-Struggles In First Round

Herro's 25-point performance in Game 1 against Sixers was arguably his best of this postseason.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has played so well this season the slightest dip in production makes it looks like he is slumping.

That's how it looked when he somewhat struggled against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

He proved Monday his "decline" was short-lived by scoring a team-high 25 points in the Heat's Game 1 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

It was a matter of time before he was going to get into his rhythm," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He is a great player. He is so skilled. It is just a matter of time and sometimes, you miss shots."

Herro averaged 12.8 points on 36 percent shooting against the Hawks. He had two single-digit scoring games. On Monday, he shot 9 of 17 from the field and made four 3-pointers. He also had seven assists.

"I thought in the Atlanta series, I thought he was just playing good basketball," Spoelstra said. "He just wasn’t making some of the shots that we’re used to seeing him make, and then everybody jumps to conclusions about that. But he was playing winning basketball.”

