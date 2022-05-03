Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Bounces Back After Mini-Struggles In First Round

Herro's 25-point performance in Game 1 against Sixers was arguably his best of this postseason.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has played so well this season the slightest dip in production makes it looks like he is slumping. 

That's how it looked when he somewhat struggled against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. 

He proved Monday his "decline" was short-lived by scoring a team-high 25 points in the Heat's Game 1 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

 It was a matter of time before he was going to get into his rhythm," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He is a great player. He is so skilled. It is just a matter of time and sometimes, you miss shots." 

Herro averaged 12.8 points on 36 percent shooting against the Hawks. He had two single-digit scoring games. On Monday, he shot 9 of 17 from the field and made four 3-pointers. He also had seven assists. 

"I thought in the Atlanta series, I thought he was just playing good basketball," Spoelstra said. "He just wasn’t making some of the shots that we’re used to seeing him make, and then everybody jumps to conclusions about that. But he was playing winning basketball.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat defeat Sixers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis. CLICK HERE

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo reacts to young Heat fan trashing the Suns. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18191935_168389536_lowres
News

P.J. Tucker's Intangibles Never Go Unnoticed

By Shandel Richardson1 hour ago
USATSI_18192595_168389536_lowres
News

Sixers' Paul Reed On The Heat: `We Can Really Beat This Team'

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18191937_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Shake Off Sluggish Second Quarter To Take Game 1 From The Series

By Shandel Richardson10 hours ago
USATSI_18170897_168389536_lowres
News

How Pat Riley Inspired Doc Rivers To Get Into Coaching

By Shandel Richardson14 hours ago
USATSI_18141698_168389536_lowres
News

Former President Donald Trump Goes After LeBron James Over Transgender Athletes

By Shandel Richardson15 hours ago
oladipo
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Has Plans Of Releasing Another Music Album This Summer

By Jayden Armant16 hours ago
USATSI_18139980_168389536_lowres
News

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Throws Shade At Former Heat Center Hassan Whiteside

By Shandel Richardson16 hours ago
USATSI_17884342_168389536_lowres
News

Season Full Of Injuries Has Prepared The Miami Heat For Playing Without Kyle Lowry

By Khristian Davis18 hours ago