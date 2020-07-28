Heat's Tyler Herro becoming a more complete player

InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has never considered himself as a player who shoots the ball well.

He has always felt he was much more than that and is intent on proving others wrong.

"Ever since I was a little kid I tried to prove that to people," Herro said. "I'm still doing it to this day. Every time I go out there I try to bring my A-game and show people I can do more than just shoot."

Herro is getting that opportunity during the NBA restart in Orlando. The Heat are utilizing him at point guard and putting him in more off-ball situations.

"He's fearless but you can see how he's continuing to develop his skill level," Spoelstra said. "He's not just a shooter. He's a driver. He's a playmaker. He had a couple good looks off the dribble and that makes him dynamic. That playmaking ability will only continue to get better as he learns how to read defenses."

Herro, who left Kentucky after his freshman season, said his comfort level is growing each day. He has arguably been one of the league's top rookies. 

"I definitely feel comfortable with the ball in my hands," Herro said. "I've been working all quarantine with it, just getting my handle stronger. My teammates, coaches also trust me with the ball. I'm still young, learning as much as I can every day much as I can from coaches and vets."

