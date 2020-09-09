Miami Heat's Tyler Herro On Making The Conference Finals
Shandel Richardson
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's Game 5 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks
Shandel Richardson
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's Game 5 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks
The little summary of his story the commentators mentioned was interesting. All the hateful action because he changed colleges. Glad he is putting in the work to be a pro. People are a bit crazy thinking they own your future.