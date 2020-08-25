Miami Heat's Tyler Herro First Playoff Series Stacks Up Well Against Dwyane Wade

In 2004, a rookie named Dwyane Wade introduced himself to the NBA postseason.

Wade helped lead the Heat past the New Orleans Hornets in the first round, including hitting the winning basket in the closing seconds of Game 1. Seventeen years later, another Miami rookie is making waves in his playoffs debut.

Guard Tyler Herro had one of the best postseason opening performances in franchise history, producing Wade-like numbers. While Wade added to his breakout showing by scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter of Game 6 to extend the series, Herro had his moments in the Heat's 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers.

Here's a look at the comparison:

Wade in seven games: 15.4 points, 5.6 assists, four rebounds on 42 percent shooting.

Herro in four games: 16.5 points, four rebounds, three assists on 53 percent shooting.

Wade was clearly in a more vital role as a starter, but what makes Herro's effort impressive is he only played one season at Kentucky before entering the league. He just turned 20 in January. Wade, 22 at the time, played three years at Marquette.

"He's a big time player," forward Jimmy Butler said. "That's what's crazy. He's only going to get better. His confidence is at an all-time high. He's trying to keep it there. That kid has never seen a bad shot."

Even Wade couldn't resist offering praise. After Herro scored 20 points in Game 3, Wade posted about it on Twitter.

The Heat coaching staff were mostly attracted to Herro during the draft because he has never shied from big moments.

"Whether it's a regular season or playoff game, I'm going to come in with the same mentality," Herro said. "That's to kill and do what my team needs me to do to get the W."

