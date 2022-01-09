Skip to main content
Efficiency Becoming a Priority for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shot 12 of 20 in Saturday victory against the Phoenix Suns

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had shot below 35 percent in the past four games before facing the Phoenix Suns Saturday night. 

He broke from the shooting slump by making 12 of 20 from the field and scoring a game-high 33 points in a 123-100 victory against the Suns. He also had five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.  

"I can't get frustrated," Herro said. "It's all part of the process. Teams are guarding me different. My shots aren't wide open. They're not easy looks. Just finding new ways to attack defenses, get to my spots. I take a high number of shots per game. Just trying to be efficient, that's my biggest thing. I hate having those games like I've had in the past three games." 

Herro, who shot just 5 of 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday, appeared headed toward another night of struggles. He started missed four of his first five shots before settling. He said it's just a matter remaining confident in his game. 

"I'm just sticking with it, staying confident," Herro said. "... When I do start slow, just being confident knowing the next one is going to fall. That's all I can do ... It's a long season. There's going to be ups and downs through it all." 

The Heat return to action Wednesday at the Atlanta Hawks. 

