Heat rookie Tyler Herro enjoying All-Star experience despite injury

Shandel Richardson

Two years ago, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro dealt with the disappointment of being bypassed for the McDonald's All-American Game as a high school senior.

He thought earning a roster spot in Friday's NBA Rising Stars Challenge would serve as the perfect redemption, but those plans were dashed when an ankle injury kept him out of the game. Still, Herro is making the most of the opportunity mingling with the rest of the league's top players during All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Herro even had the chance to participate in the morning media session despite being a late scratch. He was replaced by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

"I hate that I have to miss this," Herro said. "It's something I really wanted to play in. Growing up, I didn't really play in a lot of All-Star games. I wasn't always the highest ranked recruit, so being able to to make this one was special for me.

Herro missed the Heat's five-game road trip before the break. He is averaging 13.1 points and shooting 39 percent from the 3-point line. As a key contributor off the bench, he is far too valuable to risk further injury in a meaningless game. Herro is expected to be out of a walking boot next week.

Meanwhile, he can enjoy the festivities at his first All-Star experience. He also plans to sit on the bench during Friday's game.

"I feel like being able to be here with all the guys and enjoy the moment is good," Herro said. "I'm just excited to be here." 

