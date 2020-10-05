Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continuing to Benefit From Jimmy Butler's Leadership

For most of the game, Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro was struggling from the field.

When he needed a confidence boost, he knew where to turn. Teammate Jimmy Butler gave him advice that helped Herro score an important 17 points in the Heat's 115-104 victory Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Heat trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

"He's just always feeding confidence into all of us," Herro said. "No matter how many shots we miss, he's always telling us to keep shooting."

At 20, Herro is the youngest player to start in the Finals. He has scored in double-figures in every postseason game, including a career-high 37 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler has been Herro's biggest mentor this season. The two have developed a strong friendship since working out together in Chicago last summer after Herro was drafted out of Kentucky.

Butler has always been a fan of Herro's confidence.

"I saw him just hoop, which is what I tell him every single chance I get," Butler said. "This isn't a big stage for him. This is just basketball. Do what you've been doing all year long and we're going to live with it. We're riding with you. We're supporting you. We're constantly giving you confidence."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com