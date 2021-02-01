Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley All Available Monday Against Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat are almost a whole team again.

On Monday, coach Erik Spoelstra announced guards Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Goran Dragic will be available for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Herro's status was in question after a friend living with him tested positive for COVID-19. Dragic missed the previous three games because of a groin injury. Bradley, who dealt with COVID last month, was sidelined the past two games missed one game due to a bruised knee.

“It already felt great just having everyone in the same film session, the same walkthrough and the same locker room," Spoelstra said. "The reliance of the group to hang in there during a tough stretch, it was about a three-week, or a month of a lot of unpredictable things. Our guys have shown great character through it.”

Spoelstra on facing the Hornets: “That is just something that is going to be etched in every single one of our memories the rest of our career. I remember toward the end of that, we jumped out to a 20-point lead and then they came storming back and took the lead and took control of the game in the third quarter. Then by the final six minutes or so in the fourth quarter, we had already started to hear some things that were happening and people were starting to notify us on the bench. It was just one of the oddest experiences I have had as a head coach.”

