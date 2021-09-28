Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Discusses New Physique

For the first time, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro spoke of his new beefed up appearance.

Herro, who is entering his third season out of Kentucky, was challenged by the Heat coaching staff to build on his frame. He did so by gaining 10 pounds of muscle.

“Me and Spo had met before the offseason started, right after last season,” Herro said. “And we just came up with a couple of goals that we thought would be good for me. Adding 10 pounds was one of ‘em. And with the help with the strength coach, Eric Foran, and from the Heat, really just living in the weight room and eating enough calories every single day and really sticking to the plan. That’s how we made it happen.”

Herro, who recently had his first child, struggled at times despite improving in just about every statistical category from his rookie year. He dealt with a lingering shoulder issue and ankle problems most of last season but has shown signs of a full recovery in the offseason. That was evident after a solid showing during the Olympic workouts in July in Las Vegas.

HASLEM MISSES FIRST PRACTICE

Team captain Udonis Haslem did not make the first practice of the season due to the death of his father, Johnnie. The Heat said there is no timetable on his return.

Haslem, who is entering his 19th season, is the longest tenured player in franchise history.

