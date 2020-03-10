InsideTheHeat
News

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro moving closer to a return

Shandel Richardson

After missing the past 15 games with a foot injury, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro returned to practice for the first time Tuesday.

Herro has been sidelined since sustaining the injury Feb. 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He went through the full practice and could be available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena. 

“We will see how treatment goes today and tonight, and we will see how he feels tomorrow," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We are taking this as a good sign.”

A rookie out of Kentucky, Herro is averaging 13.1 points, four rebounds and two assists. He has been a key contributor throughout the season. The 6-foot-5 Herro was chosen to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend last month but was unable to play because of the injury.

Herro, who has made six starts, would be a solid addition as the Heat prepare for the postseason. There are only 18 games remaining and the Heat can clinch a playoff berth if the New York Knicks defeat the Washington Wizards Tuesday or with a victory versus the Hornets.

When they clinch, it will make nine postseasons in 12 seasons under coach Erik Spoelstra. The only teams with more in that span are the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, who each have 11. 

In addition to Herro, the Heat also welcome back forward Jae Crowder, who missed Sunday's game against the Wizards because of a concussion. Guard Jimmy Butler, who was sidelined the fourth quarter at Washington with a sore foot, did not practice but will likely be available. Wednesday's game versus Charlotte marks the beginning of a three-game homestand. 

