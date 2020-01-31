InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn And Tyler Herro Chosen For Rising Stars Challenge

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat added to their NBA All-Star Weekend representation when guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn were selected to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday.

The game is Feb. 14 at United Center in Chicago. Herro and Nunn are the Heat's first participants since Norris Cole in 2012. They have been arguably the league's top rookie tandem this season. An undrafted rookie out of Oakland University, Nunn is averaging 16.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He has started 44 games and was named the NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in November and December. He is the only undrafted player to win the honor multiple times. Last year Nunn spent all season with the Golden State Warriors' G League team before being acquired by the Heat on the final day of the regular season. After a productive summer league in Las Vegas, he earned a spot in the starting lineup for the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has missed the last three games with Achilles soreness but could return for Saturday's game at the Orlando Magic.

Herro, who was the Heat's first-round pick last June, is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists. He has exceeded expectations after leaving Kentucky following his freshman season. He was initially booed when drafted but has since become a fan favorite. He has made six starts in 44 appearances.

Herro and Nunn join Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. as All-Star representatives. Butler and Adebayo were chosen as reserves on Thursday. Adebayo will also compete in the Skills Challenge. Jones has accepted invite to compete in the slam dunk contest.

The Heat are still awaiting if forward Duncan Robinson gets an invite to participate in the 3-point contest. 

