Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Gets Back In Rhythm

It didn't take Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro too long to regain the form that has made him the leading candidate for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

After a three-game absence because of the league's health and safety protocols, Herro had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Heat's 110-96 victory Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

“He was right in rhythm," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He’s felt good for the last few days…He gives obviously a different dimension. When plays get broken and you need guys to step up and make some plays, he can really fill in those gaps in between and create shots.”

Herro was just happy to get back on the court. The Heat were 2-1 while he was sidelined.

“It felt great to come back," Herro said. "Just being out there with my teammates, coaches, it was great. My wind was all right. I think I need to get back with [Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Eric Foran] and do some sprints. I thought it was a great win for us. I thought we competed, we just have to play a little bit better with the lead.”

