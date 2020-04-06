Miami Heat's Tyler Herro missing out on favorite moment of the season

This would have been the ideal time for Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro.

Since entering the league, he has talked about living for the big moments. He loves the fourth quarter, especially when he's on the floor in close games. He loves everything about the playoff atmosphere. He is all about clutch situations.

With the NBA potentially on the verge of cancelling the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus crisis, Herro is missing the late-season playoffs rush. At 41-24, the Heat were No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings before play was stopped March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

At the time, Herro was working his way back after being sidelined 15 games with an ankle injury. Everything was in place for `Tyler Time,' as fans have called it when he delivers in late-game situations.

"That's just my role," Herro recently told Will Manso of WPLG Local 10. "Everybody has their own role. I feel like the fourth quarter, that's when I play the most minutes in that second half. The fourth quarter, I feel like I can affect the game with my scoring and just trying to impact winning and that's what coach wants."

Herro and guard Kendrick Nunn have arguably been the top rookie surprises of the season. Before the suspension, Herro was averaging 12.9 points, four rebounds and 1.9 assists. He was also selected for the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in February but sat out because of the injury. Nunn, who will likely finish third in the Rookie of the Year award voting, is fourth on the team at 15.6 points a game after going undrafted out of Oakland in 2018.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich