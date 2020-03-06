InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard sidelined on two-game road trip

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat will continue to be without guard Tyler Herro and forward Meyers Leonard during their two-game road trip this weekend.

Coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters in New Orleans both players will not play against the Pelicans Friday or the Washington Wizards Sunday. Leonard and Herro have dealt with foot injuries since before the NBA All-Star break. Leonard and Herro have missed the past 13 games.

Leonard had played in every game until he sustained the setback. He joined the Heat last summer after being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in the trade for Hassan Whiteside. Leonard, a lottery pick out of Illinois in 2012, has averaged 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 49 games this season.

Herro was the Heat's first-round draft pick last summer after playing one season at Kentucky. He has been one of the top rookies this season, averaging 13.1 points, four rebounds and two assists. Herro was selected for the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend but was unable to play because of the injury.

The Heat have gone 6-7 in their absence. Miami has won four straight entering Friday's game against the Pelicans. They are coming off a 116-113 victory versus the Orlando Magic Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat (40-22) are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference but are just four games back of the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. They have missed the playoffs three of the last five seasons. 

