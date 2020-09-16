Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Becoming A More Complete Player Every Day

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been in the NBA for nearly 15 months, yet is still in his rookie season.

An extended season because of the coronavirus pandemic has only provided more opportunity for him to improve. Herro has made the most of it and nearly had a triple-double in the Heat's 117-114 victory Tuesday against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Herro finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

"He's played now for 12 months, gone through two training camps," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's been in a lot of these big moments. Right now at this point, we need a lot of his skills set that he brings."

The display of versatility is encouraging because Herro entered the league with the label of just being a "shooter." It's something he has tried to shed throughout his career. The Heat have worked with him on becoming an all around player since drafting him out of Kentucky last June.

"It's just a credit to the coaching staff and my teammates," said Herro, who made the All-Rookie Second-Team. "They've been pushing me since I was drafted."

As he develops into a complete player, Herro keeps true to his shooting roots. He made two key 3-pointers in the final 3:17 of regulation to help the Heat force overtime after trailing by 12 at the start of the fourth quarter. He also assisted on a Bam Adebayo dunk late in overtime.

"That's crazy," forward Jimmy Butler said. "He's just out there hooping. He's comfortable. He's confident. We continue to tell him to be that way no matter what game we're in."

