SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

The next step for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had one of the finest rookie seasons in franchise history.

Now, the organization is ready to see the next level.

Heat team president Pat Riley said he is excited about the potential of Herro.

“His improvement, I think, will even go to another level as he gets older," Riley said. "He just turned 20, my gosh. He had a great year. We knew he could shoot the ball. We knew he was competitive. In doing all the interviews and talking to all the people that knew him, we felt that he was a great choice… All our scouts, they were unanimous on picking him."

Herro averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field. He became the youngest player to start in the NBA Finals and scored in double-figures in every postseason game.

Riley said Herro will only continue to grow through the mentorship of Jimmy Butler.

“He got better not just as a shooter, but as a shot-maker," Riley said. "He got better in handling the ball…. He’s a very, very efficient offensive player. He got better as a playmaker. His vision — he started to see other plays because he could take it to the rack. He’s a great kid. He works hard and we have somebody very special in him.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dwyane Wade Weighs in on LeBron-Jordan Debate

Dwyane Wade says fans should appreciate the greatness of LeBron James and Michael Jordan instead of constantly comparing them

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Appreciating Jimmy Butler from afar

Miami Heat's Pat Riley on his relationship with Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Rap Song Just Adds to the Growing Appeal of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Rapper Jack Harlow releases track named after Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Exploring Options to Retain Roster and Flexibility

Pat Riley committed to keeping Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo but understands the business

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley: "I'm Very Optimistic of What's Ahead of Us"

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley addresses the media for the first time since the end of the season

Shandel Richardson

Study Places Miami Heat at Top of NBA Franchise Rankings

Miami Heat labeled as most exciting franchise by gambling website

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants to Fulfill Promise Made to Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra

Jimmy Butler says he believes the Heat can compete for an NBA championship next season

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Dwyane Wade to launch marketing company with CAA talent agency

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade will serve as director of the company geared toward marketing

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Derrick Jones Jr. outlasts Aaron Gordon to win NBA slam dunk contest

Derrick Jones Jr. becomes first Miami Heat player to win slam dunk contest since Harold Miner in 1995

Shandel Richardson

by

BallisLife