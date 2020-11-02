The next step for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had one of the finest rookie seasons in franchise history.

Now, the organization is ready to see the next level.

Heat team president Pat Riley said he is excited about the potential of Herro.

“His improvement, I think, will even go to another level as he gets older," Riley said. "He just turned 20, my gosh. He had a great year. We knew he could shoot the ball. We knew he was competitive. In doing all the interviews and talking to all the people that knew him, we felt that he was a great choice… All our scouts, they were unanimous on picking him."

Herro averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field. He became the youngest player to start in the NBA Finals and scored in double-figures in every postseason game.

Riley said Herro will only continue to grow through the mentorship of Jimmy Butler.

“He got better not just as a shooter, but as a shot-maker," Riley said. "He got better in handling the ball…. He’s a very, very efficient offensive player. He got better as a playmaker. His vision — he started to see other plays because he could take it to the rack. He’s a great kid. He works hard and we have somebody very special in him.”

